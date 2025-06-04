‘Adolescence’ Star Owen Cooper Spills on What He Hates About America | Video

Overall, “Adolescence” star Owen Cooper has enjoyed his time in America. But other than expecting the buildings in New York to be taller, there’s one part of this country that he firmly does not like.

“One thing I hate about America, the chocolate and the sweets and everything is just terrible,” Cooper told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday night.

Fallon was shocked. “What are you talking about?”

“It’s just Cheetos and all that nonsense. It’s just honestly, I hate it,” Cooper said. To prove his point that U.K. snacks are better, Cooper brought out a collection of treats to share with the NBC host. First up were Maltesers, which is a malted milk chocolate candy.

“They’re like Whoppers,” Fallon said after trying one. But Cooper had no patience for that comparison.

“No, I tried Whoppers today. They were minging. I hated them,” the Netflix star shot back.

Cooper also brought the chip-like Monster Much and Fruit Pastilles, which he described as “the proper chewy.” To defend America, Fallon pulled out Sour Patch Kids and one of his personal favorite treats, vanilla Häagen-Dazs ice cream paired with Fig Newtons.

The critically-acclaimed star also clarified the rumors that he wants to be the next Spider-Man. “I think I said it in an interview,” Fallon said. “I think you should play Spider-Man. You would be amazing.”

“In like 10 years time, maybe. That’s like everyone’s dream as a kid,” Cooper said. “I’ve seen this off of TikTok. Everyone thinks I expected to play Spider-Man, but I’m like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ It was a dream of mine since I was a kid. So I’m not expecting it. I just wanted to be it.”

He also talked about his quick rise to fame. Prior to “Adolescence,” Cooper was an unknown British actor. Now the teenager is part of serious awards conversations about Limited Series, a category that also includes HBO’s “The Penguin,” Apple TV+’s “Dope Thief” and Netflix’s “Zero Day,” which stars Robert De Niro.

“It’s weird, to be honest,” Cooper said. “To me, [the character Jamie] is just a normal kid from Warrington. To even be in the same conversation as Robert De Niro is crazy.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.