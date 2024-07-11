‘Entertainment Tonight’ Slashes News Desk by 17 Staffers

“Entertainment Tonight” issued a new round of layoffs Thursday, cutting 17 staffers from its news desk, impacting both TV and editorial teams.

The move reflected the CBS program’s intent to refocus on a video-first business model and dissipate their online news editorial team, a spokesperson told TheWrap.

The layoffs won’t go into effect until Sept. 7 ahead of Season 44. Four of the impacted staffers worked across platforms on both the syndicated program and ET online, TheWrap has learned. Among them was Emmy-winning producer and digital correspondent Ash Crossan, who announced Thursday she is “one of the ‘Entertainment Tonight’ fallen.”

I am one of the Entertainment Tonight fallen 🫡 An amazing run and forever grateful.



If you need an interviewer extraordinaire, moderator or host, I’m available starting Oct. 1st.



I’ve heard I’m not too shabby! pic.twitter.com/XhpTNFNC5I — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) July 11, 2024

A source close to the network told TheWrap that the proposed shift to video could be a cover for consistent cuts from the network dating back several years.

In July 2023, the network cut almost 10% of its staff, including on-air talent correspondent Will Marfuggi and weekend co-anchor Matt Cohen, TheWrap exclusively reported at the time. Marfuggi has since returned to E! News.

“‘ET’ has long been a video-first business, and we are doubling down on that success as we enter our 44th season this fall. We are transforming ETonline.com to deliver more breaking news video and original interviews and streamlining our news gathering process to better reach our audiences across ET’s multiple platforms,” the full statement from the ET spokesperson read.

One staffer told Variety that 18% of the company would be let go after all cuts conclude Thursday.

The current season staffing remains unchanged, but the layoffs sync up with the network’s new budget cycle. New roles are expected to be added ahead of next season, and employees who have been let go will be eligible to apply for the new roles.

Digital reporter Hope Sloop and senior writer Miguel Melendez were also among the group laid off ahead of next season. Both staffers took to X to share the news Thursday, with Melendez saying that his next job will have “big shoes to fill.”