USA Today Editor-in-Chief Terence Samuel Exits Gannett Just 1 Year In

Politics executive editor Caren Bohan steps into the role on an interim basis

The front of the USA Today newsletter, showing the emblem.
File: The front page of a special edition USA Today newspaper is seen at a convenience store in Washington D.C. on Aug. 6, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

USA Today announced Monday that its editor-in-chief, Terence Samuel, is leaving the publication and parent company Gannett after just a year in the newsroom leadership role.

The newspaper’s politics executive editor Caren Bohan is stepping into the editor-in-chief role on an interim basis. USA Today plans to conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Before joining USA Today, Samuel had been NPR News’ vice president and executive editor. He made the move to Gannett in July 2023 and succeeded prior editor Nicole Carroll. He’d also served as a senior editor with the Washington Post and the National Journal.

Bohan previously served as a White House reporter and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, interviewing both Barack Obama and George W. Bush during her tenure.

“I am honored to be taking on this new role leading such an amazing team,” Bohan said, according to the outlet. “I’m excited by the great journalism our USA Today team has been doing and will continue to do.”

Samuel has been a “valued colleague during his tenure at USA Today,” the publication’s senior vice president Monica Richardson said in a statement. “We sincerely wish him well and thank him for his contributions.”

Gannett
Read Next
USA Today Publisher Gannett to Drop Associated Press Content Across All Publications

Mike Roe

Mike Roe joined the staff as Weekend News Editor for TheWrap in 2023. Before that, he wrote “The 30 Rock Book” for publisher Abrams and won an L.A. Press Club award for his oral history of “30 Rock’s” “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah.” Previously, Mike spent more than a decade as a journalist for NPR station LAist/KPCC,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.