USA Today Editor-in-Chief Terence Samuel Exits Gannett Just 1 Year In

USA Today announced Monday that its editor-in-chief, Terence Samuel, is leaving the publication and parent company Gannett after just a year in the newsroom leadership role.

The newspaper’s politics executive editor Caren Bohan is stepping into the editor-in-chief role on an interim basis. USA Today plans to conduct a national search for a permanent replacement.

Before joining USA Today, Samuel had been NPR News’ vice president and executive editor. He made the move to Gannett in July 2023 and succeeded prior editor Nicole Carroll. He’d also served as a senior editor with the Washington Post and the National Journal.

Bohan previously served as a White House reporter and president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, interviewing both Barack Obama and George W. Bush during her tenure.

“I am honored to be taking on this new role leading such an amazing team,” Bohan said, according to the outlet. “I’m excited by the great journalism our USA Today team has been doing and will continue to do.”

Samuel has been a “valued colleague during his tenure at USA Today,” the publication’s senior vice president Monica Richardson said in a statement. “We sincerely wish him well and thank him for his contributions.”