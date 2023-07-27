WrapPRO is free this week. See the inside scoops, expert analysis and exclusive data subscribers get daily. Click here for more information.

“Entertainment Tonight” has undergone layoffs impacting less than 10% of its staff. Among those let go were on-air correspondent Will Marfuggi and weekend co-anchor Matt Cohen, a show insider told TheWrap.

The TV newsmagazine decided not to renew Marfuggi and Cohen’s contracts. Marfuggi was named an on-air correspondent in September of last year. He joined

“ET” from “E! News.” Cohen has been “ET’s” weekend co-anchor since 2019.

The insider said there were about 16 staffers across its digital departments that were laid off.