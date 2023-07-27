‘Entertainment Tonight’ On-Air Talent Also Out Amid Staff Layoffs | Exclusive

Correspondents Will Marfuggi and Matt Cohen exit along with about 10% of TV newsmagazine’s employees

Entertainment Tonight
“Entertainment Tonight” has undergone layoffs impacting less than 10% of its staff. Among those let go were on-air correspondent Will Marfuggi and weekend co-anchor Matt Cohen, a show insider told TheWrap.

The TV newsmagazine decided not to renew Marfuggi and Cohen’s contracts. Marfuggi was named an on-air correspondent in September of last year. He joined
“ET” from “E! News.” Cohen has been “ET’s” weekend co-anchor since 2019.

The insider said there were about 16 staffers across its digital departments that were laid off.

