‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Not Returning for Season 3: ‘I’m So Glad That’s a Part of My Legacy’

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid revealed she won’t be returning for the HBO series’ upcoming third season.

“Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” Reid told Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet. “Euphoria’s a really special thing and I’m so glad that that’s a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon … I can’t wait to see what Season 3 has in store.”

The news comes less than two months before production on “Euphoria” Season 3 is slated to begin in January, despite recent speculation that filming would be delayed again or even indefinitely. HBO boss Casey Bloys dispelled rumors of a potential cancellation for “Euphoria,” reiterating the planned production start date in mid-t0-late January.

“Nothing has changed,” Bloys said at HBO’s 2025 programming slate presentation in Los Angeles. “Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy.”

Reid isn’t the only original “Euphoria” cast member not returning for Season 3, with Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, announcing her departure from the show in August 2022, months after Season 2 finished airing in February 2022.

In the Sam Levinson-created series, Reid played Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s Rue. Gia found Rue overdosed on drugs before the events of Season 1, which prompts Rue’s visit to rehab, which she is arriving home from at the start of the first season. Gia spends much of the show’s first two installments struggling to come to terms with her sister’s dips in and out of sobriety, while balancing her own experimentation.

Season 3 will involve a time jump that will see the main cast, including Zendaya, out of high school. Levinson, Zendaya and the rest of the “Euphoria” creative team cycled through several different storylines for Rue in the time jump, according to media reports, though its unknown where the main character’s storyline landed for Season 3. With a time jump taking Rue out of high school and potentially out of her hometown, it’s plausible Gia wouldn’t fit into Rue’s new storyline. HBO declined to comment.

Zendaya is set to return to Season 3 of “Euphoria” alongside series regulars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow, among others.