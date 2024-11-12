HBO Boss Dispels ‘Euphoria’ Cancellation Rumors: ‘I Have Read the Scripts, We’re Happy’

HBO boss Casey Bloys dispelled rumors concerning a potential cancellation of “Euphoria,” saying “nothing has changed” with the network’s plans to move forward with Season 3.

“Nothing has changed — We are shooting ‘Euphoria’ … we have a start date, mid to late January,” Bloys said at HBO’s 2025 programming slate presentation in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy.”

Bloys comments come days after reports circulated that the Sam Levinson-created series had been delayed or even cancelled, which HBO similarly shut down as “absolutely false.” The January start date is in line with production plans HBO shared earlier this year.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that they’re working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” Bloys said.

With many of the cast — including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and

Hunter Schafer — rising to “movie star” status, Bloys noted filming for the upcoming required “a lot of creative scheduling,” but shook off any difficulties, saying “we’ve had situations like this before where a lot of the cast has other projects.”

Bloys also revealed that the upcoming season will include eight episodes, matching the episode count for the HBO drama’s first two seasons.

“Euphoria” has always come with delays, but the one between its second and third season has been especially convoluted. The teen drama from Sam Levinson originally premiered on HBO in June of 2019 before concluding its first season in August of that year. Though there were two holiday specials released in 2020 and 2021, Season 2 of the show didn’t officially premiere until roughly two and a half years after Season 1’s conclusion. This time around, Season 3 was impacted by delays caused by COVID-19 as well as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on ‘Euphoria’ in January,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement in July. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of ‘Euphoria’ to life for the fans.”

More to come …