HBO Shuts Down Rumors of ‘Euphoria’ Cancellation Ahead of Season 3: ‘Absolutely False’

The show’s main cast is still expected to return when production begins in January

Don’t worry fans, “Euphoria” isn’t going anywhere.

An HBO representative shut down rumors that the show’s third season has been delayed or that it has even been canceled Friday, calling them “absolutely false.” The individual added that production on Season 3 is still on schedule to begin in 2025.

HBO announced in July that “Euphoria” would start production on Season 3 in January 2025 — filming had previously been delayed in March, at which time the the cast was given permission to pursue other opportunities.

But on Friday came news that Zendaya joined Christopher Nolan’s next movie, his still-secret follow-up to “Oppenheimer” set for release in the summer of 2026. That sparked rumors that “Euphoria” Season 3 was a dead letter since the Nolan project will likely film in 2025.

But no need to worry, per HBO.

The “Euphoria” main cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer, are still expected to return to the series.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on ‘Euphoria’ in January,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films in July. “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of ‘Euphoria’ to life for the fans.”

