‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Says She Has ‘No F–king Idea What’s Going On’ With Season 3

Despite HBO setting a January 2025 start date for “Euphoria” Season 3, star Hunter Schafer says she has “no f–king idea what’s going on” with the Sam Levinson-created series.

“The real tea is I have no f–king idea what’s going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast,” Schafer told Alex Cooper on her episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

Schafer’s comments follow months of production delays for Season 3, which was renewed for its third season back in February 2022. Since the debut of Season 2 in January of that year, Schafer admitted “a lot has happened,” pointing to the deaths of costar Angus Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly at age 25 in July 2023, as well as producer Kevin Turen.

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3,” Schafer said. “Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”

With reports of discord between Levinson, HBO and costar and EP Zendaya, Schafer said the deaths and their impact on the “Euphoria” cast and crew are a “big part” of delays as well.

“I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen, but I think that s–t really threw everyone for a loop,” Schafer said. “And then there’s all these industry whatever political things that go into whether or not this is happening, but that’s emotionally … a big part of what’s happening, too.”

In the meantime until “Euphoria” production is slated to begin in January 2025, Schafer will star in horror film “Cuckoo” and opposite Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video’s “Blade Runner 2099” series, which she admitted she initially turned down.

“I feel like I did TV and that was such a great intro to acting, but, since moving into films, I realized I love the film format so much more — TV is a beast,” Schafer said. “I was really under the impression with myself that I was not going to do TV after ‘Euphoria’ is over.”

