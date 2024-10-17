‘Dune: Prophecy’ Sets November Release Date at HBO

“Dune: Prophecy,” the highly anticipated prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s expansive sci-fi trilogy, finally set a release date Thursday.

The six-episode HBO project will drop its first episode on Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the “Dune” panel announced out of New York Comic Con. Taking over the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s sought-after Sunday night time slot, new episodes will then air on subsequent Sundays.

“From the expansive universe of ‘Dune,’ created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” HBO’s official synopsis reads. The project is inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune,” written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Along with the announcement, HBO released a new trailer for the project on Thursday. Watch it below:

The sci-fi project stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong. Its ensemble also includes Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as an EP. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed the series’ first episode, among others.

Brian Herbert also executive produces the project based on his novel, along with Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns and Jon Spaihts. Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert also executive produce for the Frank Herbert estate.

Anderson, also a New York Times bestselling author, serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards.

Released on March 1, “Dune: Part Two” is currently the year’s fourth highest-grossing theatrical release.