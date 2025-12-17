‘Fallout’ Season 1 Recap: What to Remember for Season 2

It’s time to head back to The Wasteland of “Fallout” Season 2, but a quick refresher could be in order.

The first season threw a lot of new characters and deep lore about the survivors – both in a Vault and otherwise – of a nuclear apocalypse. There are factions upon factions that the core trio of the series are working for, against or somewhat both across the busy eight-episode season.

Here is what to remember about “Fallout” Season 1 before the second season starts

Who are the players in “Fallout”

“Fallout” hit the ground running, introducing a vast cast and sprawling lore right from the premiere episode. But there are certain characters that outstrip the others in importance, beginning with the main trio.

First, you have Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), who was raised in the safety of Vault 33. She spends the season experiencing the perils of life in the Wasteland, but also that she might just have what it takes to survive despite getting embroiled in one mystery and conspiracy after the next as she searches for her kidnapped father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan)

Second, you have Maximus (Aaron Moten). Maximus is a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, a group of power armor-wearing warriors trying to bring their version of law to the lawless Wasteland. Unfortunately, these “knights” have a version of law and justice that doesn’t exactly jive with Maximus’ ideals.

Lastly, The Ghoul. An irradiated survivor of the original nuclear apocalypse and an ex-Hollywood star who shot ads for Vault-Tec. Now, The Ghoul is singularly focused on revenge for what happened to him and his family.

How does Season 1 end?

The first season finds the group criss-crossing the Los Angeles Wasteland, working simultaneously together and at odds as they try to get Dr. Wilzig’s head to the right place and track down Lucy’s dad. By the end of the season, Maximus is not only reluctantly back with the Brotherhood of Steel but also now leading this branch of the organization. Despite this new power, and realizing a dream he thought he’d always have, he’s clearly conflicted with having left Lucy and The Ghoul.

The pair of them blaze out on their own quest after confronting New California Republic leader Lee Moldaver. It’s during this final confrontation that Lucy learns the truth about her “kidnapped” father, Hank. Turns out, Hank was one of the original Vault-Tec executives (along with apparently The Ghoul’s wife) who helped plan out the nuclear war. He also rode out the annihilation in Vault 31 before slotting into Vault 33.

The duo doesn’t take the news easy but lose Hank as he hops in a stolen power armor suit and flies off to the relative safety of New Vegas. Lucy and The Ghoul end the season heading that direction themselves.