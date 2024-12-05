Fox News hosts Will Cain and Brian Kilmeade shared a good laugh while they watched “The View” issue another legal note retracting false statements about President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who has faced accusations of sexual assault and infidelity.

“Well, you asked me about one hour ago on ‘The Brian Killmeade Show,’ again on Fox News radio about Charlamagne tha God’s appearance on ‘The View;’ I want to share now with you another clip from ‘The View,’” Cain said to Kilmeade during a live broadcast of “The Will Cain Show” at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards. “This is about Pete Hegseth. It’s become one of my favorite parts of media criticism and media clips … It is now solid gold viral hit of Sunny Hostin reading legal notices enjoy from ‘The View.’”

Already smiling from ear to ear, Cain went ahead and played the clip, which was from the program’s Monday broadcast.

“Pete Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing,” Hostin says in the video, having stopped the show to deliver the note. “His lawyer said he paid the woman in 2023 to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit. No charges were ever brought.”

A noticeably frustrated Whoopi Goldberg irritatingly stares into the camera and then to the audience.

“You rushed me for that?” Whoopi says, snapping at the ABC show’s producers.

As soon as the clip ends, the Fox News pair chuckle together.

“Yeah, yeah, because they’ll get sued, Kilemeade says.

“[Hostin] is the one that has to do it,” Cain says of Hostin. “I think it’s because she is the one that’s said things. You and I know how television works. Probably somebody in their ear, right. Or, it looked like, the way Whoopi was acting, it might be somebody off set going, ‘You’ve got to do this right now.’ They’re so afraid of the irresponsibility of their talent.”

“Defamation,” Kilmeade jumped in.

“For defamation suits, that they are actively intervening in the show in real-time and making Sunny Hostin with dead eyes and a flat face read legal notices,” Cain said.

This is another instance where “The View” has had to walk back or correct themselves after making false claims. During a November episode, Hostin had to read three different legal notes all in one segment, stating Hegseth, Matt Gaetz, Pam Bondi and Donald Trump have all denied allegations of criminal activity and/or sexual misconduct.

