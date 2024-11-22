‘The View’ Hosts Re-Up Frustration With On-Air Denials: ‘Show’s Gonna Be Just Legal Notes and Things We’re Selling’

The hosts of “The View” remain ever frustrated with being legally required to read denials from Donald Trump and his allies on air, to the point that they joked on Friday (for the second time this week) that the ABC talk show might as well be rebranded.

This time, it came after host Sunny Hostin had to read three different legal notes for a segment, noting that Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi and Trump himself have all denied allegations of criminal activity and/or sexual misconduct.

After reading the third one, host Ana Navarro joked, “This show’s gonna be just legal notes and things we’re selling.”

That prompted Joy Behar to chime in and agree, telling Navarro that she herself joked earlier this week that “The View” should be retitled “The Legal Note,” for how often they have to read them.

Contrary to what some believe, these legal notes are not the hosts debunking or correcting themselves. As executive producer Brian Teta explained on-air in October, they are required to “state the denials that they’ve stated” on record, allowing both sides to be heard.

That explanation came after moderator Whoopi Goldberg frustratedly questioned why they are required to read such denials — specifically from Trump — on matters that have “been proven to be a fact.”

“I find it odd, when everybody has seen it, and they know that it’s not necessarily the truth,” she said at the time.

The hosts have long adopted a deadpan delivery of most legal notes for Trump and his cohorts, visibly and often vocally expressing how ridiculous they find the situation.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.