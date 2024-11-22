‘The View’ Hosts Re-Up Frustration With On-Air Denials: ‘Show’s Gonna Be Just Legal Notes and Things We’re Selling’

Joy Behar joked earlier this week that the ABC talk show should be renamed “The Legal Note”

The View

The hosts of “The View” remain ever frustrated with being legally required to read denials from Donald Trump and his allies on air, to the point that they joked on Friday (for the second time this week) that the ABC talk show might as well be rebranded.

This time, it came after host Sunny Hostin had to read three different legal notes for a segment, noting that Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Pam Bondi and Trump himself have all denied allegations of criminal activity and/or sexual misconduct.

After reading the third one, host Ana Navarro joked, “This show’s gonna be just legal notes and things we’re selling.”

That prompted Joy Behar to chime in and agree, telling Navarro that she herself joked earlier this week that “The View” should be retitled “The Legal Note,” for how often they have to read them.

Sarah Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Read Next
'The View' Shreds Nancy Mace's 'Middle Finger' of a Bill Targeting First Trans Congresswoman: 'She Wants the Clicks!'

Contrary to what some believe, these legal notes are not the hosts debunking or correcting themselves. As executive producer Brian Teta explained on-air in October, they are required to “state the denials that they’ve stated” on record, allowing both sides to be heard.

That explanation came after moderator Whoopi Goldberg frustratedly questioned why they are required to read such denials — specifically from Trump — on matters that have “been proven to be a fact.”

“I find it odd, when everybody has seen it, and they know that it’s not necessarily the truth,” she said at the time.

The hosts have long adopted a deadpan delivery of most legal notes for Trump and his cohorts, visibly and often vocally expressing how ridiculous they find the situation.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Fallon
Read Next
Jimmy Fallon Says Following Gaetz's Departure, Rudy Giuliani Is 'Throwing Pebbles' at Trump's Bedroom Window

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments