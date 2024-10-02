‘The View’: Whoopi Questions Why They Have to Read Trump Denials On-Air for Things That Have ‘Been Proven to Be a Fact’

Whoopi Goldberg has just about had it with having to read denials from Donald Trump on “The View” for legal reasons. So, on Wednesday morning’s episode of the ABC talk show, she questioned why it has to happen at all.

The inquiry came at the end of the first segment, in which she and her cohosts discussed the vice presidential debate that took place on Tuesday night. The women were particularly bothered by JD Vance refusing to outright say that Trump lost the 2020 election.

As the discussion ended, Sunny Hostin had a legal note to read (as she often does), and recited: “Donald Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the 2020 election.”

But the moment Hostin finished, Whoopi piped up.

“I find that so interesting. I mean this is what we have to do, these legal notes each time, to say what has been proven to be a fact,” she said, looking off-screen to executive producer Brian Teta. “We have to deny it on their behalf, is that right?”

Teta confirmed as much, explaining that they are required to “state the denials that they’ve stated” on record, allowing both sides to be heard.

“One day you’ll tell me why,” Whoopi shot back.

When Teta chuckled and said he has explained it before, but is happy to go over it again off-air, Whoopi pushed back again, albeit more lightly.

“No, no, not this. ‘Cause I find it odd, when everybody has seen it, and they know that it’s not necessarily the truth,” she said.

At this point, the hosts were cracking up at the exchange and the music to send the show to commercial break was playing, with host Alyssa Farah Griffin encouraging them to take it off-camera.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.