‘The View’ Shreds Nancy Mace’s ‘Middle Finger’ of a Bill Targeting First Trans Congresswoman: ‘She Wants the Clicks!’

Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a bill specifically (and proudly) targeting a new, transgender member of congress this week, and the hosts of “The View” were thoroughly disgusted by it on Tuesday morning.

Mace’s bill aims to bar transgender women — namely, Sarah McBride — from bathrooms on Capitol Hill that match their gender identity, instead forcing McBride to use men’s facilities because she was assigned male at birth.

In discussing it on “The View” Tuesday morning, moderator Whoopi Goldberg marveled at what kind of welcome it was, to which co-host Sara Haines promptly noted that it simply isn’t one.

“It’s not a welcome, it’s flipping her the middle finger. Because she is the one person in the House that this will affect,” Haines said. “It’s for House and their staff. One person. One person. And this woman that sat at our table was one of the most decent, amazing politicians I’ve ever seen.”

Both McBride and Mace have been guests on “The View” before, but Haines was referring to McBride, as she most recently appeared on the show. (When Mace stopped by in October of last year, things got heated between her and Whoopi regarding abortion rights).

“What I’d be more scared of, if I were there, is going into the bathroom with Marjorie Taylor Greene, because she started a fight,” Haines added.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin called the move by Mace “a conflating of issues,” and argued that it’s mostly just cruelty.

“Nancy Mace is trying to goad her into a fight she did not sign up to be part of,” Farah Griffin said. “She’s trying to pigeonhole her into being ‘You have to be this culture warrior, who makes this her whole identity,’ purely because Nancy Mace doesn’t like how she chooses to exist. I think it’s gross, it’s just also so unserious.”

“She wants the clicks!” Farah Griffin added.

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin wasn’t surprised at all, saying that it’s the same strategy Donald Trump and his allies used for his entire campaign.

“I think it has everything to do with how the Republican Party and Donald Trump in particular ran his campaign,” Hostin said. “He ran his campaign on other-izing people, demonizing people, and he ran his campaign against transgender people.”

