Freeform’s ‘Royal Rules of Ohio’ Sets May Premiere Date | Exclusive Video

The new docuseries follows three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their twenties in Columbus, Ohio

Freeform’s newest reality series “Royal Rules of Ohio” has set a May premiere date, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The docuseries, which follows three Ghanaian sisters as they navigate their twenties in Columbus, Ohio, will debut Wednesday, May 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. New episodes of “Royal Rules of Ohio” will stream the day after their premiere on Hulu.

“Royal Rules of Ohio” centers on the Agyekum family, which includes sisters Thelma, Brenda and Nana as well as their mother, Delali — known as Mama Dollars — and their father, Yaw, known as Akili Bobo. The show chronicles the sisters’ lavish lifestyles as the daughters of royal descendants of two of the most wealthy and powerful Ghanaian kingdoms.

“However, with that privilege comes great responsibility,” per the official logline. “Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives the sisters are living that could tarnish their family’s noble reputation.”

In the official teaser for the new series, released Thursday, the sisters grapple with upholding their family’s position in society, leading to scrutiny in every part of the life — including their nightlife and drinking habits.

“Royal Rules of Ohio” is produced by eOne’s unscripted business, a division of Lionsgate Alternative Television.

The new docuseries joins Freeform’s slate of unscripted series, including beach-set docusoap “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” which premiered Tuesday, April 9, and upcoming reality series “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.” The shift to unscripted programming comes as Freeform bids farewell to long-running favorites “Good Trouble,” which aired its series finale in March, and “grown-ish,” which is currently rolling out its final season.

