“Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” plunges viewers into the island’s tropical paradise — and the drama and deceit at the center of its wealthiest inhabitants.

Led by Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, and former Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks, the new Freeform docusoap follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats living on the island, who struggle to navigate the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships and careers.

Over two years after Hammer was slammed with allegations of sexual assault and abuse that led his divorce with his ex-wife, Chambers is seeing nothing but sunshine on the horizon as she opens embarks on a new business venture. Likewise, Ebanks prepares herself for reinvention ahead of her 40th birthday.

The reality series rounds out its cast with Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney.

To learn when the new show and its newest episodes premiere, see below.

When does “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” premiere?

The new series premieres Tuesday, April 9 from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. Subsequent episodes will drop two at a time every week, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” streaming?

New episodes of the series will be available to stream the day after their premiere on Hulu.

Episode release schedule so far:

Episode 1 : “Tropic Like It’s Hot” – Tuesday, April 9 from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

: “Tropic Like It’s Hot” – Tuesday, April 9 from 10:00-11:00 p.m. Episode 2 : “Flirting with Disaster” – Tuesday, April 16 from 9:30-10:15 p.m

: “Flirting with Disaster” – Tuesday, April 16 from 9:30-10:15 p.m Episode 3 : “Tequila and Tears” – Tuesday, April 16 from 10:15-11:00 p.m.

: “Tequila and Tears” – Tuesday, April 16 from 10:15-11:00 p.m. Episode 4 : “Sunday Not-So-Funday” – Tuesday, April 23 from 9:30-10:15 p.m.

: “Sunday Not-So-Funday” – Tuesday, April 23 from 9:30-10:15 p.m. Episode 5 : “Stir It Up” – Tuesday, April 23 from 10:15-11:00 p.m.

: “Stir It Up” – Tuesday, April 23 from 10:15-11:00 p.m. Episode 6 : “Caught in the Crossfire” – Tuesday, April 30 from 9:30-10:15 p.m.

: “Caught in the Crossfire” – Tuesday, April 30 from 9:30-10:15 p.m. Episode 7: “BDSM Gone Wrong” – Tuesday, April 30 from 10:15-11:00 p.m.

Who is in the “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” Cast?

Elizabeth Chambers stars in the series alongside Selita Ebanks, Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Coleman, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens and Connor Bunney.