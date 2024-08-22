‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Netflix Debut Tops Nielsen Streaming Charts With 1.4 Billion Viewing Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Netflix debut of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” boosted the fifth film in the “Ghostbusters” franchise to sit atop Nielsen’s streaming charts.

After arriving on Netflix on July 22 following its theatrical debut and VOD run, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” tallied up 1.41 billion viewing minutes on Netflix during the interval of July 22-28, leading it to become the week’s most-watched streaming overall program.

Children’s favorite “Bluey” came behind “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” on the overall streaming list in second place with 1.06 billion viewing minutes on Disney+, with third place going to “Cobra Kai” with 1.048 billion viewing minutes on Netflix after new episodes from its sixth and final season were released on July 18. Viewership saw a slight downtick from the 1.085 billion viewing minutes it drew in during the previous week.

As “House of the Dragon” debuted the penultimate episode of its second season on Max on Sunday, July 28, viewing for the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series tallied up 1.04 billion viewing minutes across its 17 episodes on Max, bringing it to the No. 4 spot on the overall list. Viewing for “House of the Dragon” can be expected to spike in the next interval with the premiere of its Season 2 finale on Aug. 4.

While imported broadcast favorites like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS” and “All American” filled out the rest of the overall most-streamed programs list, streaming originals like “The Boys” and “Love Island” just barely made the cutoff for the top 10 list.

After “The Boys” debuted its finale on July 18, the Prime Video series was the No. 2 most-watched original streaming series — behind “Cobra Kai” — with 738 million viewing minutes. After Peacock’s “Love Island USA” aired its finale on July 21, the “Love Island” franchise was third on the originals list with 724 million viewing minutes.

Peacock’s “Those About To Die,” which debuted on July 18, saw a viewing boost from the streamer’s Olympic programming, which featured extensive promos for the series, as it tallied up 399 million minutes viewed. “Presumed Innocent” followed behind with 387 million minutes viewed as it debuted its final episode, resolving the Apple TV+’s mystery.