‘The Boys’ Hits New Nielsen Streaming Record With 1.3 Billion Viewing Minutes After Season 4 Finale

“The Boys” Season 4 finale boosted the Prime Video series to lead Nielsen’s streaming viewing charts for the first time ever.

During the week of July 15-July 21 — which included the July 18 debut of the Season 4 finale — “The Boys” tallied up 1.33 billion viewing minutes on Prime Video, marking the show’s highest weekly total ever across its existing four seasons. “The Boys” ranked in the No. 1 most-watched streaming program for the first time to date, outpacing viewership for “House of the Dragon,” “Cobra Kai” and “Love Island.”

After “House of the Dragon” stood as the most-streamed program during the previous week with 1.27 billion viewing minutes, the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series slid down to No. 2 on the list with 1.11 billion viewing minutes on Max. “Cobra Kai,” which debuted the first five episodes of its sixth season on July 18, took the third spot on the overall list with 1.09 billion viewing minutes on Netflix.

Buzz for Peacock’s “Love Island USA” picked up even more ahead of its July 21 finale, boosting the franchise to bring in 1.05 billion streaming minutes across Hulu, Netflix and Peacock — up slightly from the 1.03 billion viewing minutes it picked up last week.

Children’s favorite “Bluey” took fifth place on the list with 1.04 billion minutes viewed on Disney+ while “Family Guy” followed behind with 989 million viewing minutes on Hulu and “Grey’s Anatomy” took the No. 7 spot with 965 million viewing minutes across Hulu and Netflix. Viewership for “Suits” slowed down a bit, though the legal series still took the No. 9 spot on the most-watched list with 850 million viewing minutes.

After JD Vance was selected as the Republican VP nominee on July 15, viewing surged for the Netflix film adaptation of his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” with the movie scoring 556 million minutes viewed on Netflix. It was the No. 3 most-watched streaming movie of the week, coming behind “Trolls Band Together” and “Land of Bad,” which tallied up 937 million and 848 million minutes viewed on Netflix, respectively.