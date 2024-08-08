‘House of the Dragon’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart for the First Time Ever With 1.27 Billion Viewing Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“House of the Dragon” might’ve already closed out its second installment with a season-high viewership on HBO and Max, but its Season 2 midpoint is breaking Nielsen records.

After the “Game of Thrones” spin-off series debuted its explosive Episode 4 on Sunday, July 7, “House of the Dragon” tallied up 1.27 billion viewing minutes during the interval of July 8 through July 14, per Nielsen. For the first time ever, “House of the Dragon” ranked as the most-watched streaming program after slowly gaining traction during the first half of Season 2.

Viewership for “House of the Dragon” during the week of July 8 exceeded that of “Bluey,” which took the No. 2 spot on the overall most-streamed programs list with 1.08 billion viewing minutes on Disney+, as well as “Suits,” which is seeing another streaming resurgence with 1.07 billion viewing minutes across Peacock and Netflix. Prime Video’s “The Boys” took the fourth spot on the list with 1.05 billion viewing minutes with six of its eight episodes of Season 4 out.

With buzz for Peacock’s “Love Island USA” picking up, the “Love Island” franchise — which also includes the U.K. iteration on Hulu and one on Netflix — brought in 1.03 billion viewing minutes. This week marks the first time “Love Island” has surpassed 1 billion streaming minutes, as the franchise’s first time ranking within Nielsen’s 10 top overall streaming shows. Notably, roughly half of the reality dating show’s audience comes from the core streaming demo among adults 18-34.

“Love Island” outpaced streaming audiences for “Dexter,” which drew in 982 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Paramount+, as well as “Grey’s Anatomy,” which came in seventh place on the list with 957 million viewing minutes across Hulu and Netflix. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” which marked the previous week’s most-watched streaming program, slipped down to the No. 8 spot on the list with 917 million views on Netflix.

Still, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” was the most-watched streaming movie of the week, followed by “If” on Paramount+ with 607 million views and Prime Video’s “Divorce in the Black,” which brought in 498 million views.