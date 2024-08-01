July 4th Week Breaks Nielsen Streaming Records With 313 Billion Viewing Minutes, Led by ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

The week of the 4th of July broke Nielsen streaming records, led by Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.”

During the week of July 1-7, streaming viewership soared to 313 billion viewing minutes across platforms, ranking as the largest streaming consumption for a single week recorded by Nielsen’s Top 10 charts.

The uptick in viewing over the holiday weekend also boosted all 10 titles on the Nielsen overall most-watched streaming programs to exceed 1 billion viewing minutes for the first time ever. The biggest streaming audience of the week was seen on Sunday, July 7, which now holds the fourth largest daily streaming viewership ever recorded by Nielsen, behind Jan. 13, 2024, when the NFL Wild Card playoff game streamed on Peacock, and Super Bowl weekend.

Netflix’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” was the most-watched streaming program of the week, with 2.05 billion viewing minutes and half of its viewers over the age of 50. A year after the “Suits” streaming boom, the legal procedural saw another boost as it became the second most-streamed show with 1.496 billion viewing minutes across Peacock and Netflix.

“House of the Dragon” came next in third place with 1.296 billion viewing minutes on Max, while “Your Honor” brought in 1.228 billion viewing minutes, taking the No. 4 spot on the list, and “The Bear” took fifth place with 1.206 billion viewing minutes on Hulu amid the release of Season 3.

“Dexter” was right behind “The Bear” with 1.202 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Paramount+, while “The Boys” took the No. 7 spot on the list with 1.125 billion viewing minutes. Streaming favorites “Bluey” and “Grey’s Anatomy” came in the eighth and tenth spots with 1.091 and 1.018 billion viewing minutes, respectively.

Notably, compared to the same week last year (July 3-9, 2023), “Suits,” “The Bear,” “Bluey” and “Grey’s Anatomy” were also among the Top 10 most-watched streaming programs.