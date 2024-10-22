‘God of War’ Amazon Series Taps Ronald D. Moore as New Showrunner

Amazon’s “God of War” TV adaptation tapped Ronald D. Moore as its new showrunner, TheWrap has learned.

The “Outlander” and “For All Mankind” producer joins the new Prime Video series also as a writer and EP following last week’s news of Rafe Judkins’ exit as part of a creative overhaul for the show, along with the departure of other writers and executive producers including Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby.

“God of War” marks Moore’s first big TV project since returning to Sony Pictures Television in June under a new multi-year deal. He had left the company in 2021 for Disney’s 2oth Television. Under the partnership, his Tall Ship Productions banner will develop and produce scripted series for cable and streaming platforms with longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis.

Moore, who previously worked at Sony TV 2010-2020, developed and executive produced Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” and Starz’s “Outlander.” He also serves as an executive producer on “Outlander” spin-off “Blood of My Blood,” which is currently in production, and the “For All Mankind” spin-off “Star City.” Other Sony credits include executive producer on the anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and the original series “Helix.”

Though he exited the show, Judkins remains under an overall deal with Sony TV, where he is focusing on new development. He is still showrunner for Prime Video’s drama series “The Wheel of Time.”

Santa Monica Studio’s creative director Cory Barlog remains an executive producer on the TV series alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, as well as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Hermen Hulst and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. Santa Monica Studio’s Jeff Ketcham is a co-executive producer.

“God of War” is an adaptation of the hit video game that follows Kratos, the titular god, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in Ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, as well as force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

