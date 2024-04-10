What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

On this week’s ScreenShare Top 10, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” stomps into the No. 1 position, sending “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” to No. 3, while “Dune: Part Two” remains steadfast at No.