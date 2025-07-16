‘Superman’ Claims 5th Consecutive Week as No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week.

Following its theatrical debut on July 11, “Superman” holds strong at No. 1, having grossed $122 million domestically in its opening weekend. “Jurassic World Rebirth” also maintains its position, keeping the No. 2 spot in its second week of release. Riding a wave of anticipation for its July 25 premiere, Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” jumps three spots to land at No. 3. “Sinners,” available for streaming on the recently rebranded HBO Max, moves up four places to No. 4, while the final season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” slips two spots to No. 5.

“Stranger Things” makes its return to the chart at No. 6. Disney’s live-action remake of “Lilo & Stitch” keeps its ranking at No. 7 this week. “Love Island USA,” which joins at No. 8, is fueled by buzz for the Season 7 finale on Peacock on July 13 and the release of the prior season’s “Beyond the Villa.” Warner Bros. “F1: The Movie” falls four spots to No. 9. With the 2025 pre-season starting in a few weeks, “NFL Football” returns to the list at No. 10.

Weekly Top 10 (July 5 – 11)