Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

TheWrap Illustration

Golden Globes Is Back on NBC – But Stars Are ‘Cautiously Assessing’ Whether They’ll Return

by | September 26, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”Some will say, ‘Thanks but no thanks,’ some will say, ‘OK, let’s give them a shot,“ veteran publicist Simon Halls says

While the Golden Globes are officially coming back to NBC this January after a one-year hiatus, many in Hollywood are still playing “wait and see” over how whether to participate, with one top publicist telling TheWrap that stars, studios and publicists are “cautiously assessing everything” before determining whether to welcome back the much the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with open arms.

Amanda Lundberg, CEO of 42West who was among the more than 100 publicity executives who declined to participate in HFPA events since March 2021, said publicists and stars are making their own determination on whether the HFPA has instituted enough reforms to warrant participation in its annual awards show.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

