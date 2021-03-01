Golden Globe Awards - Season 78

NBC

Early TV Ratings: Golden Globes on Track to Fall to All-Time Low in Key Demo

by | March 1, 2021 @ 12:17 PM

Sunday’s Tina Fey- and Amy Poehler-hosted show settled for a 1.2 rating and 5.42 million viewers in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings

Sunday’s Golden Globes are on track to be the awards show’s lowest-rated ceremony ever, drawing a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to preliminary data from Nielsen, which is not time-zone adjusted.

The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, currently holds the title for the show’s all-time low rating among adults 18-49 (a 4.7 rating) since it began airing on NBC in 1996.

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

