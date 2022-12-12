Martin McDonagh’s comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” led the 2023 Golden Globes nominations on Monday with eight nods in total, followed by the A24 hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six. On the TV side, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” led all contenders with five nominations in total.
Mayan Lopez and Selenis Levya, stars of the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez,” presented the five nominees for each of the 27 award categories on Monday.
The Golden Globes ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 10 and air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The festivities will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.
The Jan. 10 ceremony marks a return of the Golden Globes after several years of scandal and controversy over corruption and a lack of diverse voter membership within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That ongoing scandal led to the suspension of the 2022 NBC telecast and resulted in the group’s sale to billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries. It remains to be seen how many celebrities will attend the January ceremony.
Check out the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominations below.
BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
BEST MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcell the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
BEST MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana De Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
BEST DIRECTOR
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Todd Field, Tar
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Bablyon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
BEST TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in The Building
- Wednesday
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steven Marin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy