Martin McDonagh’s comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” led the 2023 Golden Globes nominations on Monday with eight nods in total, followed by the A24 hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six. On the TV side, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” led all contenders with five nominations in total.

Mayan Lopez and Selenis Levya, stars of the new NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez,” presented the five nominees for each of the 27 award categories on Monday.

The Golden Globes ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 10 and air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The festivities will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

The Jan. 10 ceremony marks a return of the Golden Globes after several years of scandal and controversy over corruption and a lack of diverse voter membership within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That ongoing scandal led to the suspension of the 2022 NBC telecast and resulted in the group’s sale to billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries. It remains to be seen how many celebrities will attend the January ceremony.

Check out the full list of 2023 Golden Globes nominations below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

BEST MOTION PICTURE (ANIMATED)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE (NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Olivia Coleman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (DRAMA)

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tar

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Bablyon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz & Guillermo del Toro (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

Wednesday

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (DRAMA)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in The Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steven Marin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL-COMEDY OR DRAMA TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbot Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION