Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael has been named the host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, according to multiple media reports.

NBC will broadcast the three-hour live ceremony on Jan. 10, 2023. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal the nominees on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the awards show is scheduled to take place. Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the telecast will air on both NBC and Peacock. Executive producers are Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon.

Carmichael is the co-creator, writer and star of “The Carmichael Show,” which ran on NBC for three seasons from 2015 to 2017. Earlier this year, he won an Emmy for his HBO Max comedy special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” in which he comes out as gay and dives deep into his family history. He hosted “SNL” for the first time this past April.

