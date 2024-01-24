Note: This story contains spoilers for “Good Trouble” Season 5 Episode 14.

After over a decade of starring on both Freeform’s “The Fosters” and its spin-off “Good Trouble,” Cierra Ramirez will close out her role as Mariana Adams Foster with the show’s fifth and final season.

“I don’t think any of us [thought it would be the final season],” Ramirez told TheWrap. “It’s been the most incredible journey, and I can walk away feeling so grateful to have been a part of it.”

Ramirez, who has served as an executive producer since “Good Trouble’s” 2019 launch, also upped her title this season in her directorial debut, as did her onscreen mother Sherri Saum, who also directed her own episode.

“It’s something that I’ve always talked about on set. Since ‘The Fosters,’ if you were ever looking for me I was at video village with the directors and the producers just asking questions,” said Ramirez, 28. “I remember mentioning how I wanted to go to film school and they were like, ‘Cierra, this is the best school that you can get — ask us whatever you want.’”

Once news of the beloved spin-off’s cancellation hit in early December — just a month ahead of the Season 5B debut — word spread that “Good Trouble” would be given the opportunity to film additional scenes to wrap up the show with a supersized series finale.

While those scenes have not yet been filmed, Ramirez said the extra legroom will help give “closure” to fans about the future of their favorite characters, and shared her gratitude to close out the show’s major storylines, which she noted is not an “opportunity that everyone gets.”

Below, Ramirez shares the most difficult part of directing her episode, how she figured out the dynamics of directing her peers and what she made of Tuesday’s shocking turn.

TheWrap: How did the opportunity to direct an episode come about?

Cierra Ramirez: I’ve always been super enamored with the behind-the-scenes and the behind-the-camera. It’s a conversation that I had had with our showrunners, and I had the opportunity to shadow over the course of a couple seasons. Then the opportunity arose to direct an episode of my own, and I was so thankful that they were so trusting, and it was the best experience ever.

What was it like working with your “Good Trouble” family from the director’s chair? Did you have a shorthand as you worked with them?

It was so much fun. We were all giggles the entire time — everyone was so excited for me to be in this position. I was really nervous going into it because I wasn’t quite sure how I would approach directing my peers without giving them line readings — I wasn’t quite sure how to go about that. But everyone thankfully was just so excited for me to be in that position and was just so excited for me and willing to do anything I threw their way which was really fun. I think it made for a great episode.

What was it like directing scenes you were also starring in?

In those scenes, we had to shoot our rehearsal, so I could go over each shot and see if I was liking the way it looked. Probably the hardest part was directing myself because I had to play two roles in a way, but also it was it was hard to be in the moment for each scene, while also viewing it as a director and thinking about things that I wanted to change or tweak a little bit, or just point out to someone. My first scene in the episode was directing myself, so once I got over that and did it, I was like, “OK, if I can get through that, I can get through the rest of the episode.” I was really happy that we kind of ripped that off like a Band-Aid. I had a lot of support, and I was so thankful for it.

Is there a challenge you faced while directing your episode and how did you overcome it?

I’ve never questioned a director when it comes to blocking. I didn’t really take into account just how important it is to your shots. On the day, you can’t really be tied to your shot list, you have to be willing to go with the flow and get rid of some of your darlings, as they would say, especially if you get into a space and things don’t work, and it changes things. You have to be really willing to make some quick changes and maybe get rid of some shots that you were really hoping for because of time or something like that.

At the end of the episode we see Mariana find another hint of proof that Silas was in her room. After fulling making up her mind and closing the door on this possibility, how did you envision this realization might impact Mariana?

I think I screamed when I read it. I think she’s been going through this whole journey of thinking that she’s crazy. Therapy was very needed — I’m so happy that she had that breakthrough. But I was screaming at the TV when you see him in the room, so I think when she comes to that realization that, “Oh, no, this is very real, and this guy is messing with me.” I think her intentions for taking Silas down is going to become even more personal. I’m really excited to see her step into that mode, and I think that fans are gonna really be excited to see her get some closure that she deserves.

What can you tease about Mariana’s journey in the coming episodes?

What we have in store for the fans — I want to thank them so much for following along with these stories over the years. I know that they are so passionate about love triangles, and all of the characters — and I’m really excited for them to see how all of these stories come to an end. I don’t want to give anything away, but I think that they’re gonna be really excited and happy.