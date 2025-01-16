Greta Lee and Wagner Moura to Star in Louis Leterrier’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘11817’ for Netflix

Greta Lee (“Past Lives”) and Wagner Moura (“Civil War”) are set to star in Louis Leterrier’s Sci-Fi Thriller “11817” for Netflix.

Leterrier is directing from a script written by Matthew Robinson (“Love and Monsters,” “The Invention of Lying”).

“11817” follows a family of four who are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and they must work to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

“Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey,” Leterrier previously said in a statement. “It’s what excites me about ‘11817’s’ wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won’t forget.”

Leterrier is also producing the project along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst for 3Arts. Thomas Benski, Cecile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher are the executive producers.

Lee is best known for her roles in “The Morning Show” and “Past Lives” and will next be seen in Disney’s “Tron: Ares” as well as Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled thriller.

Moura most recently starred in A24’s “Civil War” and will next be seen in “Last Night at the Lobster” and the American crime drama tv series “Dope Thief.”

Louis Leterrier previously directed the most recent installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga titled “Fast X,” and is attached to direct the final installment “Fast 11.” His credits also include “The Transporter” and its sequel, 2010’s “Clash of the Titans” and “The Incredible Hulk.” He also directed “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” miniseries for Netflix and three episodes of “Lupin.”

Moura is repped by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole, Lee is repped by UTA and Entertainment 360, and Leterrier is repped by LBI Entertianment, Entertainment 360 and CAA.