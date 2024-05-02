“Fast X” filmmaker Louis Leterrier will direct and produce the sci-fi horror film “11817,” based on a script by Matthew Robinson, Rocket Science announced.

Leterrier’s Carrousel Studios, Rocket Science, Thank You Studios, Chernin Entertainment (A North Road Company) and 3 Arts Entertainment will produce. Casting is currently underway. Rocket Science will fully finance, handle foreign sales and introduce the film in Cannes this month, while CAA Media Finance will represent the North American rights.

The synopsis for “11817” reads: “Inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life or death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped … .”

“Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey,” said Leterrier in an official statement. “It’s what excites me about ‘11817’s’ wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won’t forget.”

The film’s producers are Leterrier, Thomas Benski and Omar Sy for Carrousel Studios. Also producing are Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios, Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science and Joe Neurauter. Cecile Gaget is an executive producer for Carrousel Studios.

In addition to “Fast X,” Leterrier is tapped to direct the eleventh film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. His credits also include “The Transporter” and its sequel, 2010’s “Clash of the Titans” and “The Incredible Hulk.” He also directed “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” miniseries for Netflix and three episodes of “Lupin.”