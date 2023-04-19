‘Fast X’ Director Louis Leterrier to Direct Next ‘Fast and Furious’ Installment

Louis Leterrier will return to direct the next installment in the “Fast & Furious” finale. The film will serve as a companion to the highly anticipated “Fast X,” Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday.

Leterrier, best known for directing “The Incredible Hulk” and “Transporter” films, replaced Justin Lin during production on “Fast X.”

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair.”

Universal Pictures’ “Fast and Furious” saga has become the studio’s most profitable and longest-running franchise, earning over $6 billion at the worldwide box office. The franchise boasts the biggest fan following of any active franchise on social media platforms.

The success of the franchise has led to a multitude of offerings, including toys, video games, an animated series, and the successful spin-off franchise, ‘Hobbs & Shaw.” “The Fate of the Furious,” released in 2017, debuted as the biggest global opening of all time.

The tenth chapter in the “Fast & Furious” saga, Fast X, will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Leterrier’s recent credits also include “Clash of the Titans” “The Transporter” and the “Now You See Me” films along with the critically acclaimed television hits “Lupin” and the Emmy winning “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Leterrier is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Variety first reported the news.