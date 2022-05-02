‘Fast X’ Sets ‘Now You See Me’ Director Louis Leterrier to Replace Justin Lin

Louis Leterrier, best known for directing “The Incredible Hulk” and “Transporter” films, is set to replace Justin Lin as the director of “Fast X.”

Most recently, the filmmaker also directed episodes of hit Netflix series “Lupin.” Leterrier is Universal’s top choice after Lin and the studio announced last week that just days into filming on “FAST X,” the franchise’s 10th installment, that he is stepping down as director.

Scheduling and deals still need to be worked out for Leterrier. The production for the tenth installment is briefly on pause.

Lin will remain a producer on the film, which is set for release in May 2023. The specific reason for Lin’s shocking exit has not been announced, though individuals with knowledge of the situation say creative differences were in play. Lin previously directed “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five,” and “Fast & Furious 6” before leaving the franchise in 2014 in order to direct “Star Trek Beyond.” He returned to the #family for last year’s “F9” and was supposed to direct both the 10th film and the 11th, final installment of the series.

“F9: The Fast Saga” hit theaters in June 2021 and earned $726 million worldwide, an impressive haul considering the film came out just as the delta variant of COVID was beginning to spread.

Leterrier’s recent credits also include “Clash of the Titans” and the “Now You See Me” films.

Reps for Universal had no comment.