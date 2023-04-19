Prepare for more chaos as the Universal Monsterverse readies audiences for its next installment. The studio dropped a 35-second teaser for the next in their “Godzilla vs. Kong” series, that initially started with the 2021 feature of the same name directed by Adam Wingard (“The Guest”).

We don’t get much in 35-seconds but we do get a shot of King Kong himself on his throne, surrounded by the bones of, no doubt, a legion of enemies. The the teaser concludes with the skulls of both Kong and the equally famous Godzilla before revealing the film’s title is officially “Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire.”

According to Warner Bros. official press release on the feature, “‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ will transport audiences into the unexplored depths of a brave new world of spectacular new monsters, heroic adventurers, and awe-inspiring set pieces on a scale unlike anything ever seen before. This promises to be a true cinematic spectacle that demands to be seen on the biggest screens possible.”

Wingard has returned to direct this installment with actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle also reprising their roles from “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Wingard is also set to reunite with his “Guest” leading man Dan Stevens, who has been announced as joining the cast, as well as Fala Chen and Rachel House. Simon Barrett is writing the screenplay. Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni will produce.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was a massive hit for Warner Bros. during the pandemic, grossing $468 million worldwide even thought it was released on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters. “The New Empire” will be the fifth film in the franchise after directed Gareth Edwards helmed 2014’s “Godzilla.” This was followed by “Kong: Skull Island” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

You can watch the full teaser above. “Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire” hits theaters and IMAX on March 15th, 2024.