‘American Primeval’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Western Miniseries?

If you’re looking for another western to watch these days, “American Primeval” is here to try and fill that gap.

Now streaming on Netflix, the six-episode miniseries takes place in 1857, and is “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world,” following them as they head west.

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the series has quite a few familiar faces in it. Here’s who you need to know.