‘American Primeval’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Western Miniseries?

If you’re looking for another western to watch these days, “American Primeval” is here to try and fill that gap.
Now streaming on Netflix, the six-episode miniseries takes place in 1857, and is “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world,” following them as they head west.
Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the series has quite a few familiar faces in it. Here’s who you need to know.
Isaac (Taylor Kitsch)
Taylor Kitsch leads “American Primeval” as Isaac, a man whose past trauma has led to a whole lot of long-term effects. You might know Kitsch for his role as Tim Riggins in “Friday Night Lights,” or from “The Terminal List” and “True Detective.”
Brigham Young (Kim Coates)
Brigham is the leader of the Mormon Church and his Mormon army, the Nauvoo Legion. He’s played by Kim Coates, best known for starring in “Bad Blood” and “Son of Anarchy.”
Virgil Cutter (Jai Courtney)
Cutter is a horribly opportunistic trapper and bounty hunter, and he’s played by Jai Courtney. You may recognize him from both movie versions of “Suicide Squad” as Captain Boomerang. Courtney also starred in “Divergent,” “A Good Day to Die Hard,” “Terminator: Genisys,” “Kaleidoscope” and more.
Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan)
Jacob is a Mormon who’s leading his family to Utah for a new life. He’s played by Dane DeHaan, who recently appeared in “Oppenheimer” and “Dumb Money.” You might also recognize him as Harry Osborn from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” as well as films “A Cure for Wellness,” “Chronicle” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”
Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin)
Sara is a mom, traveling across the frontier with her son, Devin, and she’s more than determined to make it. She’s played by Betty Gilpin, best known for starring as Debbie Eagan in “GLOW,” as well as “The Hunt,” “Mrs. Davis” and “Three Women.”
Devin Rowell (Preston Mota)
Devin is Sara’s young son, and he’s played by Preston Mota. “American Primeval” marks Mota’s second acting role, after making his debut in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”
Cottrell (Nick Hargrove)
Cottrell is Jim Bridger’s right hand, helping out around Fort Bridger. He’s played by Nick Hargrove, who starred as Parker Wagner-Caine in The CW’s “Charmed” reboot.
Red Feather (Derek Hinkey)
Red Feather is the leader of a group of Crow warriors known as the Wolf Clan. He’s played by Derek Hinkey, who most recently starred in another Western — “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.” He also appeared in episodes of “Walker: Independence” on The CW and the “Django” TV series.
Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon)
Abish is a Mormon, and Jacob’s wife, but she definitely isn’t into the idea of being seen as the property of her husband. She’s played by Saura Lightfoot-Leon who starred in “The Agency” and two episodes of “Masters of the Air.”
James Wolsey (Joe Tippett)
James is a Mormon who “leads a militia of men who don’t possess the moral code they claim they do.” He’s played by Joe Tippett, who you might recognize from “The Morning Show” or “Mare of Easttown,” among other projects.
Jim Bridger (Shea Whigham)
Fort Bridger is named after this man, and is a popular destination. Jim is played by Shea Wigham, best known for starring in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Perry Mason.”