‘American Primeval’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Netflix’s Western Miniseries?

You’ll recognize quite a few faces

american-primeval-preston-mota-taylor-kitsch-betty-gilpin-netflix
Preston Mota, Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin in "American Primeval." (Matt Kennedy/Netflix)

If you’re looking for another western to watch these days, “American Primeval” is here to try and fill that gap.

Now streaming on Netflix, the six-episode miniseries takes place in 1857, and is “a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world,” following them as they head west.

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, the series has quite a few familiar faces in it. Here’s who you need to know.

Netflix

Isaac (Taylor Kitsch)

Taylor Kitsch leads “American Primeval” as Isaac, a man whose past trauma has led to a whole lot of long-term effects. You might know Kitsch for his role as Tim Riggins in “Friday Night Lights,” or from “The Terminal List” and “True Detective.”

Netflix

Brigham Young (Kim Coates)

Brigham is the leader of the Mormon Church and his Mormon army, the Nauvoo Legion. He’s played by Kim Coates, best known for starring in “Bad Blood” and “Son of Anarchy.”

Netflix

Virgil Cutter (Jai Courtney)

Cutter is a horribly opportunistic  trapper and bounty hunter, and he’s played by Jai Courtney. You may recognize him from both movie versions of “Suicide Squad” as Captain Boomerang. Courtney also starred in “Divergent,” “A Good Day to Die Hard,” “Terminator: Genisys,” “Kaleidoscope” and more.

Netflix

Jacob Pratt (Dane DeHaan)

Jacob is a Mormon who’s leading his family to Utah for a new life. He’s played by Dane DeHaan, who recently appeared in “Oppenheimer” and “Dumb Money.” You might also recognize him as Harry Osborn from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” as well as films “A Cure for Wellness,” “Chronicle” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

Netflix

Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin)

Sara is a mom, traveling across the frontier with her son, Devin, and she’s more than determined to make it. She’s played by Betty Gilpin, best known for starring as Debbie Eagan in “GLOW,” as well as “The Hunt,” “Mrs. Davis” and “Three Women.”

The Abandons
Read Next
Kurt Sutter's Netflix Western Series 'The Abandons' Starts Filming, Unveils Full Cast
Netflix

Devin Rowell (Preston Mota)

Devin is Sara’s young son, and he’s played by Preston Mota. “American Primeval” marks Mota’s second acting role, after making his debut in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

Netflix

Cottrell (Nick Hargrove)

Cottrell is Jim Bridger’s right hand, helping out around Fort Bridger. He’s played by Nick Hargrove, who starred as Parker Wagner-Caine in The CW’s “Charmed” reboot.

Netflix

Red Feather (Derek Hinkey)

Red Feather is the leader of a group of Crow warriors known as the Wolf Clan. He’s played by Derek Hinkey, who most recently starred in another Western — “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1.” He also appeared in episodes of “Walker: Independence” on The CW and the “Django” TV series.

Netflix

Abish (Saura Lightfoot-Leon)

Abish is a Mormon, and Jacob’s wife, but she definitely isn’t into the idea of being seen as the property of her husband. She’s played by Saura Lightfoot-Leon who starred in “The Agency” and two episodes of “Masters of the Air.”

Netflix

James Wolsey (Joe Tippett)

James is a Mormon who “leads a militia of men who don’t possess the moral code they claim they do.” He’s played by Joe Tippett, who you might recognize from “The Morning Show” or “Mare of Easttown,” among other projects.

Netflix

Jim Bridger (Shea Whigham)

Fort Bridger is named after this man, and is a popular destination. Jim is played by Shea Wigham, best known for starring in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Perry Mason.”

1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.
Read Next
In the Streaming Gold Rush, Westerns Are Hidden Treasure | Chart

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments