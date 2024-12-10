Halsey to Write Dark Comedy Series ‘Bloodlust’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Halsey is turning her attention to screenwriting with a new dark comedy series, titled “Bloodlust,” for Amazon MGM Studios.

The singer and songwriter, born as Ashley Frangipane, will serve as creator, writer and executive producer for the new series, which is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, TheWrap has learned.

The series has been in the works for years from Halsey, her manager Anthony Li and Mark Friedman (“Severance,” “Wayward Pines,” “Dispatches from Elsewhere”). Friedman, who recently served as a consulting producer for HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy,” is attached to the series as showrunner and executive producer.

Friedman and Li will executive produce “Bloodlust” alongside Ti West, who will direct the series. West, who recently completely his “MaXXXine” trilogy, has directed a number of TV series, including “Them,” “The Exorcist,” “Wayward Pines,” “Outcast” and “Chambers.”

Further details regarding the series are being kept under wraps. It’s unknown if Halsey will star in “Bloodlust” in addition to creating, writing and executive producing the series.

“Bloodlust” will reunite West and Halsey after Halsey appeared as Tabby Martin in “MaXXXine.” Halsey’s other acting credits include Sydney Sweeney-led “Americana,” “A Star Is Born” and “Roadies.” Her voice acting roles include “Sing 2,” “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” “Teen Titans GO! To the Movies” and “American Dad!”

Halsey also has writing credits on her music videos for “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” and “Without Me,” as well as “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” the film accompanying her album of the same name.

Variety first reported the news.