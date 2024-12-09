Linda Cardellini Cast in HBO’s ‘DTF St. Louis’ Alongside Jason Bateman and David Harbour

Add Linda Cardellini to HBO’s latest throuple. The “Bloodline” and “Dead to Me” star has been cast in “DTF St. Louis,” HBO’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Jason Bateman and David Harbour,

The upcoming seven-episode limited series follows “a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise that leads to one of them ending up dead,” a press release for the series reads. The dark comedy comes from Steven Conrad, who also serves as its writer and director. Conrad is known for his work on “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and Prime Video’s “Patriot.” “DTF St. Louis” is currently in pre-production.

In addition to Conrad, the series will be executive produced by Bateman and Harbour as well as Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; Kristina Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Molly Allen; and Bruce Terris. The series comes from MGM Television.

Cardellini just recently wrapped “Way of the Warrior Kid,” Skydance’s film for Apple in which she stars alongside Chris Pratt. She can also be seen in the Hulu film “Nutcrackers,” where she stars opposite Ben Stiller. The holiday comedy-drama opened the 2024 Toronto Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Cardellini will next appear in the Netflix series “No Good Deed” alongside Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary and Luke Wilson. That project will also reunite the actor with “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman. That series earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Originally titled “My Dentist’s Murder Trial,” this project has been in development for more than two years. It was initially based on a 2017 New Yorker story by James Lasdun with Pedro Pascal attached. Pascal later left the series, which has since turned into an original story.