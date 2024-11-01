Jason Bateman and David Harbour-Led Limited Series ‘DTF St. Louis’ Lands Series Order at HBO

David Harbour and Jason Bateman will lead the cast and executive produce the limited series “DTF St. Louis,” which just landed a series order at HBO.

Described as a “darkly comedic” limited series, “DTF St. Louis” follows a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, ending in one of the individuals involved winding up dead. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The show is written, directed and executive produced by showrunner Steven Conrad. Other EPs include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen, Bruce Terris, Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; Kristina Wenson for Bravo Axolotl, James Lasdun and MGM Television.

“We are tremendously excited to work with the brilliant auteur Steve Conrad, whose singularity of vision lies central to all his work as a storyteller,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama series and films, said in a Friday statement. “With David Harbour and Jason Bateman at series center, two masterful titans in their own right, we couldn’t be more emboldened by the journey ahead and look forward to sharing this special, emotionally provocative piece with the world come time.”

“DTF St. Louis” spawned off development of a TV adaptation of Lasdun’s New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities and a Lethal Sedation.” It chronicled the story of Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman. That project, which Conrad was also tapped to write, direct and run, was originally set to star Harbour and Pedro Pascal, who exited the project when it evolved into an original concept.

The show joins HBO’s upcoming programming slate, which also includes the Kate Winslet-led limited series “Trust,” new seasons of “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Industry,” among others.