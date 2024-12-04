Max Launches Live Feeds of HBO Programming in New In-App ‘Channels’ Feature

Max has started rolling out a new “Channels” feature, which will allow subscribers to stream live feeds of HBO programming directly from the service’s app through simulcasts.

Channels will initially appear on Max’s homepage for a small subset of adult profile users on the Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free subscription tiers in the U.S. Subscribers will be able to restart, rewind, and fast-forward, as well as navigate between channels directly from within the player on select devices.



“While Max continues to provide personalized content recommendations for every user, the addition of live channels offers the element of serendipity and another route for content discovery,” the company said in a statement. “This launch provides the infrastructure for future iterations and ongoing innovation of channels including curated collections specifically programmed for Max, featuring themed content from our iconic original programming and robust library.”

Channels available at launch include:

HBO: The flagship channel home to current HBO Original premieres and replays, blockbuster theatrical premieres, and must-see library movies.

HBO 2: Caters to the ultimate fans of HBO Original programming, featuring binge-worthy marathons of current HBO Original series in addition to top theatrical movies.

HBO Signature: Delivers all things prestige drama, featuring iconic HBO Original series and films as well as blockbuster drama movies.

HBO Comedy: Features laugh-out-loud comedy, including award-winning HBO Original series, specials headlined by top and emerging comedic talent, documentaries about legendary comedians, and box-office comedy hits.

HBO Zone: Showcase for classic HBO series, documentaries, docuseries, and movies.

Max is the latest to introduce simulcasts of live programming into its service, following the launch of Disney+’s “Streams” feature in September.

The Disney+ Playtime and ABC News streams have drawn over 10 million hours of streaming since the feature launched and the company has seen “early signs of overall engagement lift amongst subscribers who watch them.”

The launch comes as Max is also preparing to begin sending out early messaging for its password sharing crackdown next week, with an add an extra member feature slated to launch in the first quarter of 2025.