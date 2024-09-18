‘High Potential’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Forget the gang, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson is taking center stage as a brainiac single mother helping the cops solve crimes in ABC’s new comedic procedural “High Potential.”

Written by “The Martian” and “Daredevil” screenwriter Drew Goddard and inspired by French series “HIP: High Intellectual Potential,” the series also stars Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) and Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland”) as the officers collaborating with Olson to help crack their hardest cases.

In the tradition of series like “The Mentalist” and “Castle,” the hour-long series promises a comedic slant on the crime procedural, centered on an exceptional and individual mind. For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “High Potential,” read on.

When Does “High Potential” Premiere?

“High Potential” debuts with a single-episode premiere Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The premiere will have two rebroadcasts. First, the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What Time Do New “High Potential” Episodes Air?

New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

“High Potential” Episode Schedule:

ABC has revealed episode details for the first two “High Potential” episodes, which you can find below. We’ll continue to update this space as new episodes are announced.

S.1 Ep.1: “Pilot” — Sept. 17 (Re-airs on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9:00-10:00 p.m.) “A single mom with an exceptional mind is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit, where her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.”

S.1 Ep.2: “Dancers in the Dark” — Sept. 24 “As Morgan and the detectives adjust to her new role as a consultant, they investigate the attempted murder of a tap dancer and discover things are not quite as they seem. Meanwhile, Ava learns more about her father and Morgan surprises her kids.”



Where Is “High Potential” Streaming?

New episodes of “High Potential” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Has “High Potential” Been Renewed for Season 2?

Not yet! The series is brand new to ABC in the fall season and hasn’t been renewed for any additional pickups at this point. We’ll let you know if that changes!

Watch the Trailer