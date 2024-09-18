‘High Potential’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

ABC’s new comedic procedural debuts Sept. 17

High-Potential
Kaitlin Olson in "High Potential." (Disney/David Bukach)

Forget the gang, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson is taking center stage as a brainiac single mother helping the cops solve crimes in ABC’s new comedic procedural “High Potential.”

Written by “The Martian” and “Daredevil” screenwriter Drew Goddard and inspired by French series “HIP: High Intellectual Potential,” the series also stars Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) and Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland”) as the officers collaborating with Olson to help crack their hardest cases.

In the tradition of series like “The Mentalist” and “Castle,” the hour-long series promises a comedic slant on the crime procedural, centered on an exceptional and individual mind. For everything you need to know about when and where to watch “High Potential,” read on.

When Does “High Potential” Premiere?

“High Potential” debuts with a single-episode premiere Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The premiere will have two rebroadcasts. First, the following night, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET and again on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Read Next
Trump Was ‘So Bad’ at Picking Who to Fire on ‘The Apprentice,’ Producers Edited to Keep Him From Looking ‘Like a Complete Moron’ | Video

What Time Do New “High Potential” Episodes Air?

New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET.

“High Potential” Episode Schedule:

ABC has revealed episode details for the first two “High Potential” episodes, which you can find below. We’ll continue to update this space as new episodes are announced.

  • S.1 Ep.1: “Pilot” — Sept. 17 (Re-airs on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9:00-10:00 p.m.)
    • “A single mom with an exceptional mind is recruited to the LAPD Major Crimes unit, where her unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.”
  • S.1 Ep.2: “Dancers in the Dark” — Sept. 24
    • “As Morgan and the detectives adjust to her new role as a consultant, they investigate the attempted murder of a tap dancer and discover things are not quite as they seem. Meanwhile, Ava learns more about her father and Morgan surprises her kids.”
Kaitlin-Olson
Read Next
'High Potential' Star Kaitlin Olson Talks Balancing 'Heart and Soul' With Procedural Antics in New ABC Drama

Where Is “High Potential” Streaming?

New episodes of “High Potential” will be available to watch live on ABC.

Episodes will be available on demand and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Has “High Potential” Been Renewed for Season 2?

Not yet! The series is brand new to ABC in the fall season and hasn’t been renewed for any additional pickups at this point. We’ll let you know if that changes!

Watch the Trailer

Read Next
Piers Morgan Accuses ‘Very Liberal, Skewed Mainstream Media’ of Not Caring Enough About 2nd Trump Assassination Attempt | Video

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.