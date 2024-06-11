Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Champ Joey Chestnut Out of July 4 Contest After Backing Plant-Based Brand

“Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship,” Major League Eating says

Joey Chestnut
Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut, the reigning champ and 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner, will be ineligible to compete in this year’s 4th of July competition.

The record-breaking hot dog devourer has become an Independence Day staple for Americans nationwide, but he’s recently traded in his all-beef Nathan’s franks for plant-based dogs.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Major League Eating said in a Tuesday statement

While he is not officially banned from participating on July 4, the league noted they went to great lengths to accommodate the record-breaker’s management, even allowing Chestnut to compete in an unbranded hot dog eating contest for Labor Day set to stream on Netflix.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul during boxing press conference in Arlington, Texas
Read Next
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Moved to November 15

“However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship,” their statement continued.

Multiple outlets have reported this new partnership is with Impossible Foods, who just launched a vegan frankfurter earlier this year. Chestnut’s new deal violates the exclusivity contract for the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July competition, one that has been set in place for two decades, per MLE. 

The annual competition amasses crowds of thousands who travel to Coney Island each year to witness the event in person, with millions more watching on ESPN. 

Chestnut has been the name to beat for nearly two decades, winning 16 of the last 17 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contests, including each of the last eight. He also holds the all-time record with 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in one sitting, which he set in 2021.

However, contest organizers also stated they would welcome the star back with open arms whenever he’s ready.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years,” the league added. “We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”

Hot dog eating contest in 2013 (Getty Images)
Read Next
Joey Chestnut Overcomes Bloat and a Protester to Win Nathan's Hot Dog-Eating Contest Again

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.