Joey Chestnut Takes Home Mustard Belt in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut has powered through to win his 15th title in the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest.

The competition eater powered through 63 hot dogs to clinch the Mustard Belt in Coney Island on Monday, July 4.

This was Chestnut’s 16th competition, and his seventh consecutive win.

His nearest competitor, Geoffrey Esper, got through 47 1/2 hot dogs.

During the competition, a protestor wearing a Darth Vader mask, rushed the stage and stood next to Chestnut holding a sign. Chestnut actually seemed to help detain the man before security stepped in.

16th hot dog title ✅



Won by 20+ dogs ✅



Hobbled with injured leg ✅



Bodybagged protestor mid contest ✅



Joey Chestnut the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/h8Y7v6KbX6 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 4, 2022

In the women’s contest, Miki Sudo won after eating 40 hot dogs.