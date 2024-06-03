‘House of the Dragon’ Doubles Down on Promise to Have 5 New Dragons in Season 2

Stars Emma D’Arcy and Bethany Antonia detail the “horrendous” experience of riding the mythical creatures for the HBO series

Emma D'Arcy in "House of the Dragon" Episode 10 (HBO)

“House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal is keeping his word on a past promise he made to fans: There will be five new dragons in Season 2.

“I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before,” Condal said in a Monday press conference ahead of the HBO series’ upcoming premiere.

Star Emma D’Arcy also opened up about what it’s like to ride a dragon, calling the experience “horrendous.” The actor portrays Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragonrider who rides Syrax.

“It’s exactly like riding a dragon in real life,” D’Arcy joked. “It’s desperately uncomfortable in armor. I kept shouting, ‘Bring me more cushions! Bring me more padding!’”

They further recalled being stuck in a particularly awkward position when a director yelled cut mid-dragon riding scene. “‘Is anyone gonna let me down? Let me down, please.’ It was horrendous,” D’Arcy recounted, before clarifying, “No, it wasn’t horrendous. It was amazing. I loved every second of it. I can’t wait to do more. I felt rather proud of myself that I came off it.”

Bethany Antonia, who plays Lady Baela Targaryen, also gave her opinion on riding the mythical creatures. A dragonrider who rides the young dragon Moondancer, Season 2 will mark the first time Antonia tackles this stunt. She revealed that production shows actors their dragons before they shoot, noting that the footage “obviously [has] a cartoon version of you.”

“You get on, and it’s like a bucking bronco,” Antonia said. “What made me laugh is that it always comes down to a guy with a wind machine. No matter how much budget you have, how much CGI, there’s always going to be a guy with a wind machine and you’re going to be upside down. It was just the most fun.”

The second season of the HBO hit will premiere on June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season 2 is based on George R. R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” and will follow Westeros on the brink of a civil war as two leaders fight for their rightful place on the throne.

