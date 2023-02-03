Tom Brady may have just announced his retirement (for real this time), but there’s already a feature film about his adoring fans.

“80 for Brady” is a star-studded comedy about four friends traveling to the Super Bowl in 2017 to watch the Brady and New England Patriots take the Atlanta Falcons. Spoiler alert, the Pats win, but does everyone in the film have a happy ending? Read on for everything you need to know about where and how to watch “80 for Brady.”

When Does “80 for Brady” Come Out?

“80 for Brady” opens in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Is “80 for Brady” Streaming?

“80 for Brady” in currently only in theaters, so check your local listings to find it in a theater near you.

However, as a Paramount Pictures film, it will eventually stream on Paramount+ sometime in the next few months.

What Is “80 for Brady” About?

“80 for Brady” is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI in Houston to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Who Is in ’80 for Brady’ Cast?

The star-studded cast includes Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin (Lou), Academy Award winner Jane Fonda (Trish), Academy Award winner Rita Moreno (Maura) and Academy Award winner Sally Field (Betty), with 7-time Super Bowl champion and producer Tom Brady (playing himself).

The cast also includes Billy Porter as Gugu, Rob Corddry as Pat, Alex Moffat as Nat, Guy Fieri as Himself, Harry Hamlin as Dan, Bob Balaban as Mark, Glynn Turman as Mickey, Sara Gilbert as Sara, Jimmy O. Yang as Tony, Ron Funches as Chip, Matt Lauria, Sally Kirkland as Ida, Alex Bentley as Matt Patricia, Patton Oswalt as “Brisket,” Retta as herself and Marc Rebillet.

Pats fans, keep an eye out for cameos by Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and Julian Edelman!

What Is “80 for Brady” Rated?

“80 for Brady” is rated PG-13 for Brief Strong Language, Some Suggestive References, Some Drug Content.

What Do “80 for Brady” Reviews Say?

In her review for TheWrap, Fran Hoepfner the lead actors, writing “the performances land and are often endearing, with all four women in particularly strong form.”

However, with the film’s timing (one week before Super Bowl LVII), Hoepfner calls ““80 For Brady” and “undeniably a shiny piece of NFL propaganda” and a film “in love with its own money-making apparatus.”

Watch the Trailer