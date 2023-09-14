The “Drag Race” franchise continues to expand internationally, with talented drag queens from around the world showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Fortunately, most of these international editions are available to stream in the United States. Here’s how to watch the just-announced “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 5 cast and more compete.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 5

Judges: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton/Alan Carr (rotating) plus extra special celebrity guest judges

Contestants: Alexis Saint-Pete, Banksie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas, and Vicki Vivacious.

How to stream: Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premieres September 28th at 4pm ET/1pm PT on Wow Presents Plus.

Watch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 5 trailer:

“Drag Race Germany” Season 1

Judges: Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic

Contestants: Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand

How to stream: “Drag Race Germany” Season 1 premieres September 5th on WOW Presents Plus worldwide, excluding Germany/Switzerland/Austria where it airs on Paramount+.

Watch the “Drag Race Germany” trailer:

“Drag Race Brasil” Season 1

Judges: Grag Queen, Bruna Braga, Dudu Bertholini

Contestants: Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Dallas de Vil, Diva More, Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet, Tristan Soledade

How to stream: “Drag Race Brasil” premieres August 30th on WOW Presents Plus worldwide outside Brazil and Paramount+/MTV exclusively in Brazil

Watch the “Drag Race Brasil” Season 1 trailer:

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 2

Judges: Paolo Ballesteros, KaladKaren, Jiggly Caliente, Rajo Laurel, BJ Pascual, Jon Santos

Contestants: Arizona Brandy, Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Captivating Katkat, DeeDee Marie Holliday, Hana Beshie, M1ss Jade So, ØV Cünt, Matilduh, Nicole Pardaux, Tiny DeLuxe, Veruschka Levels

How to stream: “Drag Race Philippines” Season 2 premieres August 2nd on WOW Presents Plus internationally and HBO Go in Philippines.

Watch the “Drag Race Philippines” Season 2 trailer:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” Season 3

Judges: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Rhys Nicholson

Contestants: Amyl, Ashley Madison, Bumpa Love, Flor, Gabriella Labucci, Hollywould Star, Isis Avis Loren, Ivanna Drink, Ivory Glaze, Rita Menu

How to stream: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” premieres Friday, July 28th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day-and-date with its local airing on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and Stan in Australia.

Watch the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” Season 3 trailer:

“Drag Race France” Season 2

Judges: Nicky Doll, Daphné Bürki, Kiddy Smile

Contestants: Cookie Kunty, Keiona, Kitty Space, Ginger Bitch, Mami Watta, Moon, Rose, Piche, Punani, Sara Forever

How to stream: “Drag Race France” Season 2 premieres June 30th on WOW Presents Plus worldwide (excluding France and Canada), on France.tv Slash (France) and Crave (Canada).

Watch the “Drag Race France” trailer:

“Drag Race Mexico” Season 1

Judges: Lolita Banana, Valentina, Oscar Madrazo

Contestants: Argennis, Cristian Peralta, Gala Varo, Lady Kero, Margaret Y Ya, Matraka, Miss Vallarta, Pixie Pixie, Regina Voce, Serena Morena, Vermelha Noir

How to stream: “Drag Race Mexico” premieres Thursday, June 22nd on WOW Presents Plus (worldwide excluding Mexico) and MTV LA & Paramount+ Mexico

Watch the “Drag Race Mexico” trailer: