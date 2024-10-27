Chappell Roan Demands Apology From ‘Disrespectful’ Red Carpet Photographer: ‘You Yelled At Me’

Chappell Roan demanded an apology from a red carpet photographer who she says disrespected her at a previous Hollywood event.

“You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” Roan told the photographer, whom she confronted while attending Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” concert documentary on Saturday. Footage of the incident was captured by Entertainment Weekly.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer was posing for cameras just before she spotted and pointed the photographer out in a crowd full of media.

“You yelled at me at the Grammy party. Yes, at the Universal after party. I remember, you were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that,” Roan persisted. “No, no, no, you need to apologize to me.”

Ultimately, it appears the photographer did apologize to the pop star just as her publicist ushered her away.

This isn’t the first time Roan has scolded a photographer. Last month when she attended the Video Music Awards, the artists told a camera person “you shut the f—k up” after they yelled at her to “shut the f—k up.” She added, “Not me, b—h.”