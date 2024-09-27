Chappell Roan Withdraws From Weekend Shows Due to Overwhelming Pressure

Chappell Roan has cancelled her upcoming appearances scheduled for this weekend as part of the All Things Go music festival.

The “Hot to Go” singer announced her decision on social media Friday morning following a difficult week of public scrutiny due to her political comments surrounding the presidential election.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & D.C. this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform,” Roan wrote on Instagram. “Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.”

She continued, “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon.”

Roan, who has been open about the side effects of her meteoric rise to fame, was scheduled to perform at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York City on Saturday immediately followed by a stop at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter’s current controversy began when an article of hers with The Guardian was truncated and went viral on Twitter. She then issued a statement on Tuesday explaining her side of the story, saying, “Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement.”

On Wednesday, the singer was forced to issue another message clarifying that she is indeed “voting for f—king Kamala” after fans and detractors alike called her out for still refusing to outright endorse Vice President Harris. “I’m not settling for what has been offered, ’cause that’s questionable.”

“I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies. Like, obviously, f—k the policies of the right. But also, f—k some of the policies on the left,” Roan said. “That’s why I can’t endorse. That’s why I can’t put my entire name and my entire project behind one, because there is no way I can stand behind some of the left’s completely transphobic and completely genocidal views. So yeah, there are huge problems on both. You know what is right and wrong, and so do I. F—k Trump for f–king real.”

“But f—k some of the s–t that has gone down in the Democratic Party that has failed people like me and you,” she added. “And more so Palestine and more so every marginalized community in the world. So no, I’m not going to settle for the options that are front of me. And you’re not going to make me feel bad for that.”

Roan previously canceled performances set for Amsterdam and Paris last minute in order to perform at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.