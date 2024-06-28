How to Watch Glastonbury Music Festival From Home

If you’re not able to make it to the festivities in person, not to worry, the BBC will livestream the 2024 Glastonbury performances worldwide. Dua Lipa’s Glastonbury debut and Pyramid Stage set will be the first performance available to stream online Friday night.

The contemporary performing arts festival boasts over 50 years of bringing music, comedy, theatre, circus, dance and other art forms to the hills of England. Glastonbury Festival is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world, and one of Britain’s defining cultural events.

This year, the festival will make Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s mainstage performances available for international audiences. However, viewers in the U.K. will have all-access coverage across various BBC channels.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch and dance along at home.

What time does the live stream start?

The live stream will be made available before Dua Lipa’s live performance on Friday night, starting at 5 p.m. ET. Coldplay’s two-hour set is scheduled for Saturday starting at 4:45 p.m. ET. Both performances can be streamed on the Glastonbury Live page.

How to watch? Is it streaming?

International audiences can access the stream by visiting the Glastonbury Live page on the festival’s website or by downloading the BBC mobile app.

For viewers in the U.K., coverage of the festival is available on multiple BBC cable channels throughout the weekend. The same streams will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, so that’s probably your best chance of seeing more niche artists as the TV channels will opt for the bigger crowdpleasers.

Will other performances be available?

This year, only Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s Pyramid Stage performances will be available to stream online for global audiences.

Will their full sets be available to watch on demand later?

If you missed the live stream of the performances, don’t worry. The full sets for Dua Lipa and Coldplay will be available on demand.

Glastonbury has said they aim to have the streams available online within 24 hours of the concerts’ conclusions. The sets will then be online for a short time on the BBC’s video page.