‘The Night Manager’ Revived by Amazon, BBC With 2-Season Order

Eight years after its initial run, “The Night Manager” is returning with a two-season order from BBC and new co-producer Amazon Studios, an individual familiar with the matter confirmed to TheWrap.

The series, which first aired on the BBC in the U.K. and AMC in the United States, followed Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a former British soldier and night manager of a hotel in Cairo who’s recruited to help take down an arms dealer (Hugh Laurie). In addition to Hiddleston and Laurie, Season 1 starred Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki.

Season 2 of the le Carré adaptation will begin filming later this year, picking up with Pine eight years after the Season 1 finale. Additional plot details are being kept under wraps, though a third season has also been greenlit. The new seasons will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and Prime Video everywhere else.

“The first series of ‘The Night Manager’ was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on,” Hiddleston said in a statement. “The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with [The Ink Factory’s] Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and [EP] Stephen Garrett, and to be working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

The Ink Factory (“The Little Drummer Girl,” “The Pigeon Tunnel”) serves as producer in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall. Fifth Season, which negotiated the deal, is handling worldwide distribution.

Laurie returns as an executive producer alongside Hiddleston, writer Farr and showrunner Garrett, le Carré’s sons Simon and Stephen, and Banks-Davies (“I Hate Suzie”), who joins as director of all six episodes of Season 2.

“John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on season one was an honour and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending ‘The Night Manager’ beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities,” Farr said in a statement. “No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.”

Other EPs include Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall, Michele Wolkoff and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory, Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures, William D. Johnson for Demarest Films, and Nick Cornwell, Susanne Bier, Fifth Season’s Chris Rice and the BBC’s Gaynor Holmes.