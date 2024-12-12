Where to Watch ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’: Is the Paris Hilton-Nicole Richie Reunion Streaming?

Find out what the former “Simple Life” besties are getting themselves into this time

"Paris & Nicole: The Encore" (Peacock)
The two iconic “It Girls” are back and they’re saddling up two decades of their former hit reality series “The Simple Life.”

Besties Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are celebrating the 20th anniversary of “The Simple Life,” by running it back to their old stomping grounds in Arkansas, where they’ll get into all new shenanigans and attempt to turn their phrase “Sanasa” into an operatic performance.

The three-part reunion special kicks off on Thursday, here’s everything you need to know to watch.

When does “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” come out?

“Paris & Nicole: The Encore” premieres on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Where is “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” streaming?

“Paris & Nicole: The Encore” will stream exclusively on Peacock, which is the only way to watch the reunion.

How many episodes is “Paris & Nicole: The Encore”?

“Paris & Nicole: The Encore” is a three-episode series, all of which drop on Thursday, Dec. 12.

What is “Paris & Nicole: The Encore” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description of “Paris & Nicole: The Encore”: In the new three-part special, OG reality icons Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners. Follow the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their famous self-coined phrase, “Sanasa!”  

