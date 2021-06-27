BET Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET awards are back in person this year after coronavirus forced the awards circuit into virtual shows, and this year’s ceremony is hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson.

Standout names in Black entertainment were in attendance at the awards, which took place Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles Sunday night — including nominees Issa Rae, Andra Day and Viola Davis. Day took home the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the Lady Day in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award, adding her name to a list of star-studded honorees including Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.

Jazmine Sullivan took home Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales.”

Hip Hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the night with seven nominations each. Megan took home this year’s award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, while Lil Baby won the award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for Best Actor for playing Levee in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The night was also jam-packed with performances, the largest number the BET Awards has ever had, including appearances from Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator.

Check out a full list of the BET Awards winners below. This post is being updated live with the most current results.

Best Album

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – Dababy

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle



Best Collaboration