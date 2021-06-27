BET Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET awards are back in person this year after coronavirus forced the awards circuit into virtual shows, and this year’s ceremony is hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson.
Standout names in Black entertainment were in attendance at the awards, which took place Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles Sunday night — including nominees Issa Rae, Andra Day and Viola Davis. Day took home the Best Actress award for her portrayal of the Lady Day in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award, adding her name to a list of star-studded honorees including Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.
Jazmine Sullivan took home Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales.”
Hip Hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the night with seven nominations each. Megan took home this year’s award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, while Lil Baby won the award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for Best Actor for playing Levee in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The night was also jam-packed with performances, the largest number the BET Awards has ever had, including appearances from Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator.
Check out a full list of the BET Awards winners below. This post is being updated live with the most current results.
Best Album
- After Hours – The Weeknd
- Blame It On Baby – Dababy
- Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
- Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)
- King’s Disease – Nas
- Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
- Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
- Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
- Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
- Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – Whats Poppin (Remix)
- Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Dababy – Cry Baby
- Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & Dababy – For The Night
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
- Beyoncé
- H.E.R. (Winner)
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- Summer Walker
- Sza
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
- 6lack
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
Best New Artist
- Coi Leray
- Flo Milli
- Giveon (Winner)
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
- 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
- Chloe X Halle
- Chris Brown & Young Thug
- City Girls
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Winner)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doja Cat
- Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
- Latto
- Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Dababy
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Baby (Winner)
- Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
- Cece Winans – Never Lost
- H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
- Kirk Franklin – Strong God
- Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
- Tamela Mann – Touch From You
BET Her Award
- Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done
- Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama
- Bri Steves – Anti Queen
- Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl
- Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted
- Sza – Good Days (Winner)
Best International Act
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria) (Winner)
- Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
- Emicida (Brazil)
- Headie One (UK)
- Wizkid (Nigeria)
- Young T & Bugsey (UK)
- Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
- Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
- Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
- Dababy Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
- Dj Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
- Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
- Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix) (Winner)
- Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Of The Year
- Cardi B – Up
- Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP (Winner)
- Chloe X Halle – Do It
- Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
- Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
- Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Director Of The Year
- Benny Boom
- Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
Best Movie
- Coming 2 America
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- One Night In Miami…
- Soul
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
- Andra Day (Winner)
- Angela Bassett
- Issa Rae
- Jurnee Smollett
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Best Actor
- Aldis Hodge
- Chadwick Boseman
- Damson Idris
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Eddie Murphy
- Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
- Alex R. Hibbert
- Ethan Hutchison
- Lonnie Chavis
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Epps
- Storm Reid
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
- A’ja Wilson
- Candace Parker
- Claressa Shields
- Naomi Osaka (Winner)
- Serena Williams
- Skylar Diggins-smith
Sportsman Of The Year Award
- Kyrie Irving
- Lebron James (Winner)
- Patrick Mahomes
- Russell Westbrook
- Russell Wilson
- Stephen Curry